The Gray Havens Reach for Heaven with New Single

Artist Garden Entertainment announces the release of the new single from husband/wife duo, The Gray Havens. “High Enough,” featuring Humble Beast artist, Propaganda, releases to all digital music outlets on Friday November 10. The new single gives listeners a first taste of the duo’s forthcoming album scheduled to release in Spring 2018.

Produced by Ben Shive, “High Enough” reveals a new side of the duo as they experiment with hip hop. The Gray Havens’ David Radford states “I have admired Propaganda’s lyrics and artistry for a while now. He’s incredibly talented, and I was absolutely thrilled when he agreed to the feature, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a tad nervous about how everything would turn out. I remember when we got the recording back from Prop, though, jumping out of my chair, asking (forcing) Ben to listen (before me) through headphones while proceeding to pace nervously around the studio, shooting over anxious glances every ten seconds or so to gauge his reaction. First an enthusiastic nod. Then a thumbs up. Good signs both. Then my turn to listen…It was perfect!”

Known for their unique blend of narrative folk/pop, The Gray Havens continue to expand their reach into multiple genres with thought provoking lyrical poetry. The duo has performed alongside such artists as The Oh Hellos, John Marc McMillan, Andrew Peterson, Drew Holcomb among others.

For further information, visit thegrayhavensmusic.com or contact Artist Garden Entertainment.