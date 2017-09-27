The Gray Havens to Release Live Album

On Friday, October 6, Artist Garden Entertainment will release Ghost Of A King Live, the first live recording from husband/wife duo, The Gray Havens.

RELATED: The Gray Havens Launch Kickstarter Campaign

Last Fall, the folk-pop duo embarked on a unique tour performing the full-length Ghost of A King album on multiple college campuses throughout the midwest, south and northeast. The tour, which included additional band members, enlisted college string players to join The Gray Havens on stage at each stop. The thirteen song album documents the full album performance, along with three additional fan favorite songs, “Far Kingdom”, “Train Station” and “Silver.”

The Gray Havens’ David Radford states “Thanks to our producer Ben Shive, Ghost of A King, turned out a little more epic than our previous recordings. While Licia and I normally perform as a duo, we felt touring this record called for something different. After some crazy dreaming with our manager, we decided to try something big. The idea to involve student musicians at the universities, which we dubbed ‘the orchestra tour,’ turned out to be loads of fun. Desiring to capture the unique experience and offer something special for our fans, we set out to record along the way.”



[embedded content]

Since the release of their 2013 debut EP, The Gray Havens have released two full-length albums and established a loyal following amongst college students and young adults through consistent touring. Known for their unique blend of narrative folk/pop encompassing fantasy story, lyric poetry and theology, Dave-an “American Idol” finalist from Season 5-and wife Licia Radford comprise The Gray Havens. The duo has performed alongside such artists as The Oh Hellos, Drew Holcomb, Andrew Peterson, Jenny & Tyler, among others.

For further information, visit thegrayhavensmusic.com.