The Inaxxs Music Business Conference Returns This August

The Inaxxs Group is excited to announce the return of The Third Annual Inaxxs Music Business Conference (IMBC 2017). Music enthusiast and industry professionals nationwide will gather in Rockville Centre, NY to expand their knowledge within the industry on August 12th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Best Western At Mill River Manor located at 173 Sunrise Hwy in Rockville Centre, NY. Registration and media credentials are now available by visiting www.imbc.nyc.



Dedicated to building, innovating and developing the Christian music industry, IMBC is focused on developing a platform to educate music professionals who can engage the industry and impact the culture at large. For over three years, the conference has helped music professionals, artists, and creatives learn the business through informative panels and panelists lead by those who are on the front lines of the music industry.



Panels will include topics such as Branding & Marketing Essentials for the Indie Artist, Music Biz & the Law, The Power of Streaming, The Power of Radio.



“As the music industry evolves, my goal with The Inaxxs Music Business Conference is that we would address those topics and issues that can assist Christian artists and music professionals make an impact.”, says IMBC Founder, Andre Mullen.



This year’s conference will feature the industry’s most influential leaders in business and music. Panelists participating in this year’s conference include Doc Watson of Reflection Music Group, Billy Johnson Jr. of Media & Repertoire, Manuel “Jblaze” Garcia of “The Mack and Manny Morning Show” on NGEN Radio, Ernest “Applejaxx” Owens of Fadacy, Inc. and Roger Maloney of UFront Media Insights to name a few.

For a complete conference lineup and additional conference details, visit www.imbc.nyc.