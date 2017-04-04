The Isaacs ‘What A Life’ Webisode Premieres This Week On RFD-TV’s New Online Site ‘The Playback’

Grammy nominated and 8 time Dove Award winning group The Isaacs have launched their new webisode series called The Isaacs “What A Life” on RFD-TV’s The Playback on RFDTV.com. Fans can get a glimpse of what a day-in-the-life of this multi-talented family looks like by watching here.

The series will air every other week and will include a live performance showcasing what the Isaacs are best known for — their tight and perfectly blended family harmonies.

RFD-TV’s CMO, Billy Frey, shares “The Playback is for those who love great music from all backgrounds. I can’t think of a better group to help launch the new website than The Isaacs. Their personalities, on top of their signature sound, are what will keep our audience coming back for each new episode.”

According to The Isaacs’ Sonya Isaacs Yeary, this is a milestone the family is grateful for. She explains, “We have been frequent viewers and major fans of RFD-TV for many years and have quietly dreamed of partnering with them in some way. Having been guests on other programs they have aired, we already feel a deep connection with their audience and can certainly relate to the rural, honest, front porch way of living. These webisodes were so much fun to record and we thoroughly enjoyed getting to share facets of our lives that we have never shared publicly. We hope you’ll enjoy getting to know us better and that more RFD-TV opportunities will come as a result of your positive feedback and support!”