The Isaacs Win Big at The 2017 AGM Awards

Tuesday night, the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards show announced via Facebook LIVE The Isaacs as winners of “Country Recording of the Year” and overall favorite gospel “Album of the Year” for Nature’s Symphony In 432. Ben Isaac also took away the coveted award for “Producer of the Year.”

RELATED: The Isaacs ‘What A Life’ Webisode Premieres On RFD-TV’s New Online Site ‘The Playback’

The Isaacs garnered eight Absolutely Gospel Music Awards nominations, making them the most nominated act along with Karen Peck & New River. Lily Isaacs states, “Thank you Absolutely Gospel Music and our fans for these awards. This album has been such a blessing to us and has obviously resonated with our fans, too. Bless you all and thank you.” For more information, visit www.absolutelygospel.com.

Nature’s Symphony in 432 was released on September 2, 2016, on House of Isaacs Music in partnership with New Day/Sony Red for distribution. The album reached the top spot on SoundScan’s Southern Gospel Chart and top 10 Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart. The album also received a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Roots Gospel Album.”