‘The K-LOVE Fan Awards Ignite Hope’ Brings Christian Music Entertainment to Cinemas June 13 Only

The only fan-voted awards show in Christian entertainment comes to U.S. cinemas, for the first time ever on the big screen, with hosts Matthew West and Elisabeth Hasselbeck for “The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope.” Hosted live on May 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, cinema audiences will get exclusive access to this inspirational event on the big screen for one night this summer.

Presented by Fathom Events and John Sanders LLC, “The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope” will be shown in movie theaters nationwide on Tuesday, June 13 only at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets for “The K-LOVE Fan Awards: Ignite Hope” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 500 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“The K-LOVE Fan Awards,” in cinemas for the first time ever, creates the ultimate fan experience celebrating the most influential artists, athletes, authors and entertainers who engage and impact Christian pop culture. The fifth annual star-studded event will include appearances by Danny Gokey, Jeremy Camp, Britt Nicole, Matthew West, Jesus Culture, Crowder, Mandisa, MercyMe, for KING & COUNTRY, Sadie Robertson and more. Keeping spirituality at the center of the event, the ceremony provides time for audiences to reflect and challenges believers to embrace their faith. Viewers will learn who the fans voted for, enjoy musical performances from their favorite artists and be inspired by their favorite songs.

“Fathom is pleased to be a part of bringing ‘The K-LOVE Fan Awards’ and extending its reach from an exclusive live audience to the cinemas for the first time ever,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “This event will give fans a chance to come together and enjoy their favorite artists with fellow fans and connect with their Christian communities.”

“We are so excited to bring for the first time ever, the experience of the K-LOVE Fan Awards to our listeners in theaters nationwide with our friends at Fathom!” shares David Pierce, Chief Creative Officer for K-LOVE. “It’s going to be an awesome night!”

