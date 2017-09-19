The Katinas Releases New Single

Popular CCM band The Katinas is set to release a new single titled “I Believe” today to Christian INSPO/Soft AC and Christian AC-formatted radio stations. The song, written by the five Katina brothers — Sam, Joe, James, John and Jesse — is from the group’s current EP, Peace Love Hallelujah.

The new single showcases what the Dove Award-winning band does best as the Katina brothers add their signature harmonies to this original, melodic praise song.

“We do our best to creatively present the Gospel message in a non-threatening yet non-compromising way to a variety of audiences,” says John Katina of the band’s mission. “Our heart is to communicate the love of Jesus across a wide breadth of social, racial, economic and religious backgrounds. We don’t bring a guilt-driven message of condemnation. We bring a message of inspiration.”

In ministry for more than 25 years, The Katinas have recorded 18 musical projects, released more than two dozen singles and maintain a full tour schedule.

