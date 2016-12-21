The Letter Black Launches Kickstarter

Rock group The Letter Black has launched a kickstarter in order to release their third studio album independently in 2017.

The launch of the kickstarter follows the preview of new song “Kill the Devil Inside of Me,” posted to facebook earlier this month. You can hear the song teaser below.



The Letter Black’s core members Sarah and Mark Anthony made a video explaining to fans some of the perks available through the kickstarter campaign, as well as sharing their heart. “I just want you guys to know from both of us, from everybody in the band, that everything that we do is for you guys,” Sarah Anthony said. “So we’re actually really excited about the opportunity to be off of a label and to be independent. That enables us to listen to you guys way better than we’ve ever been able to before.”

Some of the packages kickstarter backers can claim include the chance to play guitar on the album, a private show, vinyl and hoodie packages and handwritten lyric sheets. The Letter Black intends to use their newfound independence to make an album they call unfiltered, sharing on the campaign page “have no doubt, this will be the heaviest Letter Black record to date. We have no boundaries on this record.”

You can support The Letter Black on kickstarter here. You can also follow their endeavors and updates from the studio on facebook, twitter and instagram.