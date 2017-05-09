The Letter Black Releases New Single ‘Last Day That I Cared’

Rock band The Letter Black recently released their new single, “Last Day That I Cared,” available now for download at iTunes here.

The single is from their upcoming album Pain, set to release May 26th. Pain will be the band’s first release since signing with EMP Label Group earlier this year and their most aggressive and heaviest record to date. The album was fully funded through a Kickstarter campaign last December that saw fans donate $34,000 to bring The Letter Black’s first release in four years to life.



“The song is about not buying into the influence and lies of people who are trying to pull you in the wrong direction. For example, magazines telling you you have to look a certain way, or social media influencing you to think you have to have this perfect looking life, or Hollywood trying to convince you to follow them and their ideas… I’m sick of so many people, young or not, being wrongly influenced by those lies and feeling as if they’re not good enough. No more buying the crap people are trying to sell me. Taking a stand, being who God made me without worrying about what others think, and encouraging others to do the same,” vocalist Sarah Anthony says about the inspiration behind “Last Day That I Cared.”

