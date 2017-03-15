The Nelons To Release New Music Video

Daywind Records recording artist and recent GMA Hall of Fame inductees, The Nelons, are set to release their brand new music video for the song, ‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.’ The song is the current radio single from their latest album, Family Harmony. The video will debut this Friday night, March 17th, on The Nelons official YouTube channel.

RELATED: The Nelons Join Gospel Music Hall of Fame

‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace’ was written by industry veteran Wayne Haun, along with Barbara Huffman, and has quickly become a fan favorite. The backdrop for the new music video is rural Georgia farmland, with an unmistakable Americana look that enhances the harmonious sounds of this subtle, yet commercial track.



Jason Clark of The Nelons shares, “We have been working hard on bringing our fan base more videos and visual storytelling pieces. We realize in this culture, folks are listening to music with their eyes as much as their ears.”



The music video for ‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace’ was directed and co-edited by acclaimed videographer Scott Godsey. “Scott and his team catches our vision of colors and tapestry from music to film as well as anyone we’ve worked with,” adds Kelly Nelon Clark. The Nelons always strive to pioneer new markets, such as the concept video of ‘Excuse Me, Are You Jesus?’ taking home the prestigious New York People’s Choice TELLY Award.



[embedded content]



Stay tuned to The Nelons official YouTube channel for more releases in the very near future. Already in production is a major music-set-to-film piece entitled, ‘The Awakening,’ in which the group will be filming on location in the middle of the Mojave Desert. To view & subscribe to The Nelons YouTube channel, click here.



Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Legacy Five, Adam Crabb, Browders, Jim Brady Trio, Greater Vision, Joseph Habedank, The Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, Michael English, Bowling Family, Tribute, Nelons, Brian Free & Assurance, Blackwood Brothers Quartet and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, Sony RED, and all major digital outlets, including iTunes.

For more information, visit www.daywindrecords.com or contact Dani Phillips at publicity@daywind.com.