The O.C. Supertones Release ‘Live! Vol. 2’

After disbanding in 2005, chart-topping group the O.C. Supertones reunited in 2010 for some live shows, with their 2012 album For The Glory marking their first new release in eight years. Now the O.C. Supertones are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Supertones Strike Back “in epic fashion” with the recent release of LIVE Vol. 2.

“After 2 extra months of intense work, LIVE, Vol. 2 is now available! We are so excited about it- Hands down, the best, most fun, full of passion and energy, totally capturing a Supertones live show better than ever/ and best Supertones album we’ve ever put out,” the band shared via Facebook.



Available at www.ocsupertones.com, fans can choose to purchase the album on its own or spring for the bundle which includes the album, the full HD video of the Supertones’ final show on June 3, 2017, the live recording of a private acoustic show and previously unreleased bonus track “The Fallout,” which the band refers to as “the fastest ska/punk song we’ve ever written.”

