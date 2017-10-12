The Ongoing Concept Releases New Album ‘Places’

The Ongoing Concept, a rock act from Spokane, WA, has released their latest album Places.

The record, which released on October 6, is their third full-length studio album since being signed by Solid State Records in 2013. The theme of the record is also the idea behind the band: as life happens, the places we go and things we do will shape our present and future plans. According to the band in an earlier Facebook post, “The Ongoing Concept is much more than a band. It is an idea, something created to continue on forever. Nothing stays the same, everything evolves. It is the nature of life to grow, change, and follow what we think is right in the moment. The PLACES you have been make you who you are. The PLACES you will go make you who you will become.'”

Earlier this month, the first music video from the album, “Arrows Before Bullets,” premiered. You can watch the video below.



[embedded content]

In addition to releasing new music, The Ongoing Concept is currently playing shows in support of Places, and they recently played a benefit show to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston. You can get the new album on iTunes and Amazon, and keep up with The Ongoing Concept by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by visiting their website.