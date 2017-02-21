The Protest Launch Indiegogo Campaign

The Protest has launched a new indiegogo campaign to fund their third studio project.

The project will follow up their 2014 release Great Lengths. In the time since Great Lengths released, The Protest has honed their hair-metal-meets-hard-rock sound through extensive touring across the United States and Europe.

“We just want this album to be a success for the kingdom of God,” the band explains in their campaign video, which you can watch below. “We hope that it reaches as many people as possible. That is what we are passionate about, that is what we love. So we want to invite you: please join us in making this album a success.”



[embedded content]

Many incentive packages are offered through the campaign, including options like dinner with the band, an autographed bass guitar or even a short story custom crafted by guitarist Adam Sadler.

The Protest has set their campaign goal at $25,000. “These funds will go towards recording, mixing, mastering, and duplicating our next record,” they share on the campaign page. “It’s an ambitious amount for a independent band but we believe we have some of the best fans in the business and are eager to partner with them on this project!”

To find out more and back The Protest’s project, you can click here. To keep up with the creative process, you can also follow them on facebook and instagram.