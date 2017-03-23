The Recording Collective Announces Second Album ‘Gospel Vol. 2 Every Praise’

The Recording Collective, a project founded last year by Phillip Edwards and the team at MultiTracks.com, has announced their second album, Gospel Vol. 2: Every Praise. The album will release March 24th and is available for pre-order on iTunes now.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Chris Baker (Israel and New Breed), Every Praise features an all-star cast of musicians and singers with vocal arrangements done by Charlin Neal.

On Every Praise, well-known songs are given a new life through the diversity of sounds and arrangements The Recording Collective uses, including what the band describes as a “neo-soul spin that will take people by surprise” on their version of Hillsong Young & Free’s “Alive.”

“The goal of this project was to take familiar songs that are resonating with the Church and partner with an amazing collective of musicians to create new gospel recordings to be a resource to worship leaders and listeners in multicultural congregations.” Phillip Edwards, Founder of MultiTracks.com



Multitracks for the song “King of My Heart” are a free download of the month at MultiTracks.com. Keep up with The Recording Collective on social media here or at their website here, and pre-order Every Praise on iTunes by clicking here.