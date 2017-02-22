The Ruins Release Third Single ‘Run’

Alt-pop duo The Ruins announce the release of their new single, “RUN,” to all digital service providers today. “RUN” can be downloaded from iTunes here or streamed on Spotify here.

Co-written by the group’s own Debra Black and Victor Gonzalez, along with songwriter Jeff Bowman, “RUN” marks the third single in a series of releases from the Atlanta-based duo. Their inaugural single, “Deliverance,” debuted in May 2016. Since its exclusive premiere on NewReleaseToday.com, the song’s official music video has garnered more than 12,000 views to date. The Ruins’ second single, “Bow Down,” followed in early August. Now, kicking off 2017 with the release of “RUN,” The Ruins want to encourage listeners to flee from darkness and run toward the light–even when the future seems uncertain.

“This song reminds me that no matter how hard life gets, no matter how many ‘waves come crashing in,’ we have a choice to run to hope. We have a way of escape that has been offered to us through the most painful and darkest of times. We may not see what’s up ahead, but we can trust in the goodness and faithfulness of God,” Black says. “I am super pumped about this song, because as most of the songs we write, it talks about real life and comes from a place of personal experience.”

“I love that ‘RUN’ doesn’t discredit the fear of heading toward something that’s unknown. I think people are always scared to take a leap of faith and trust something they can’t see, but the message that you find in ‘RUN’ brings a picture of reality to mind that sometimes it’s better to head toward a hope you can’t see rather than being stuck where you feel like you’re just taking blow after blow,” Gonzalez offers. “I hope this song encourages people to take more leaps of faith in their life.”



The backstory of The Ruins is a leap of faith in and of itself. The two friends bonded through a common love of songwriting. It was on an international mission trip where Gonzalez found himself overlooking ancient ruins that his perspective on life and faith shifted. Meanwhile, back in Georgia, Black–who previously released a solo worship project and was leading worship at her local church–came to the realization that she needed a partner if she was going to pursue her dreams centered in pop music. When Gonzalez returned home, he and Black formed a deep friendship and musical partnership that resulted in The Ruins.

The EDM-heavy production, tight harmonies and perceptive lyrics found on their new single, “RUN,” give listeners a small taste of the creativity that defines this vocal/songwriting duo. To keep up with The Ruins, visit www.theruinsmusic.com.