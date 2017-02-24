‘The Shack Music From And Inspired By The Original Motion Picture’ Releases Today

Atlantic Records today released “THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE,” the companion album to the film from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label. The Shack hits theatres next Friday, March 3.

RELATED: Atlantic Announces ‘The Shack: Music From And Inspired By The Original Motion Picture’

Featuring previously unreleased music from a wide range of contemporary stars, “THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE” has already begun garnering critical acclaim. Rolling Stone Country called “Keep Your Eyes On Me,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s addition to the album, an “ethereal love ballad [that] showcases the duo exchanging lines, culminating with a soaring chorus and dramatic orchestral flourishes.” That song, co-penned by McGraw and Hill along with Lori McKenna and Shane McAnally, marks the couple’s first songwriting collaboration and is featured in a trailer for the film.

People magazine called “Love Goes On,” a collaboration from multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson & GRAMMY®-nominated soul artist Aloe Blacc, “close to divine,” and VIBE said of GRAMMY®-winner Lecrae’s “River of Jordan (feat. Breyan Isaac),” “With the help of collaborator Breyan Isaac, the emcee perfectly captures [The Shack’s main character] Mack’s struggles in song form.”

People Country called chart-topping country duo Dan + Shay’s “When I Pray For You,” a “tear-jerker.” Dan + Shay will perform the song on Wednesday, March 1 on “Today,” and the song will impact country radio in early March. A video for the track is available here and the song is predominantly featured in trailers, TV, and radio spots for the film.

“Stars (The Shack Version),” the contribution by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum rock band Skillet, reached the top 15 on Mediabase and Billboard’s “National Christian Audience” chart. CCM Magazine called the “stripped-down, string-soaked” a standout on the soundtrack. A video for the track is available here. The band’s lead singer John Cooper recently spoke with Keep The Faith about the film’s personal impact in his life.

The Church Collective called the soundtrack “a fantastic resource of encouragement,” while The Christian Beat praised the “stunning collection,” and NewReleaseToday said “The eternal love of God is beautifully expressed in these compelling songs of hope.”



[embedded content]

In addition to the above, the album also features offerings from CMA and ACM-winning solo country artist Dierks Bentley; multi-platinum country artist Lady Antebellum; 2x GRAMMY® Award-winners for KING & COUNTRY; 6x chart-topping country artist Brett Eldredge; GRAMMY®-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE (Feat. Lauren Daigle); and RIAA platinum worship band Hillsong UNITED, whose track “Heaven Knows” recently premiered exclusively on Relevant.

A video piece showcasing the album artists discussing the stories behind their songs and their thoughts on The Shack will premiere in the upcoming weeks.

“THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE” was produced by Atlantic Records President of Film & TV and GRAMMY® Award–winning, 5x nominated soundtrack producer Kevin Weaver (Suicide Squad, Furious 7, Boardwalk Empire, The Fault In Our Stars, Girls Volumes 1 & 2, True Blood Volumes 1 & 2); Atlantic Records Executive Vice President/Head of A&R, Pete Ganbarg (twenty one pilots, Hamilton); and award-winning and 5x nominated music supervisor and soundtrack producer Anastasia Brown (August Rush, Taken, Footloose). The album was executive produced by Gil Netter (The Blind Side, Life of Pi).

“THE SHACK,” based on The New York Times best-selling novel, will be released in-theatres nationwide on Friday, March 3rd from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment Label and stars Sam Worthington and Academy-Award winner Octavia Spencer with Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw.

For more, please visit www.theshack.movie, www.facebook.com/theshackmovie, twitter.com/TheShackMovie (@TheShackMovie), www.instagram.com/TheShackMovie, and www.atlanticrecords.com.

“THE SHACK — MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE“

1. Dan + Shay – When I Pray For You

2. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – Keep Your Eyes On Me

3. Lady Antebellum – Lay Our Flowers Down

4. Hillsong UNITED – Heaven Knows

5. Francesca Battistelli – Where Were You

6. Kelly Clarkson & Aloe Blacc – Love Goes On

7. Lecrae – River Of Jordan (feat. Breyan Isaac)

8. NEEDTOBREATHE – HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle)

9. Dierks Bentley – Days Of Dark

10. Brett Eldredge – Phone Call To God

11. Devin Dawson – Honest To God

12. Skillet – Stars (The Shack Version)

13. We Are Messengers – I’ll Think About You

14. for KING & COUNTRY – Amazing Grace