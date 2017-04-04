The Shack sequel The Shed to Hit Theaters This December

Fresh off the impressive success of The Shack, the hit film based on the best-selling novel by William P. Young, studio Lionsgate is partnering with PureFlix Entertainment to bring audiences a powerful follow-up, The Shed.

When a young girl with no name, neglected by the caretakers in the institution she’s been kept prisoner in since birth, escapes into the dark alleys of New York City, she comes across what appears to be an abandoned toolshed.

What she finds instead is an encounter with the divine as God speaks to her through each of the tools in the Shed, giving her life lessons as well as a warning about the impending apocalypse.

Starring Relient K’s Matt Thiessen as “The Mechanic” and rising star Millie Bobbie Brown of Stranger Things as “The Girl,” the film is set to break records when it opens at Thanksgiving.

Lionsgate President Peter[…]