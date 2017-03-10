‘The Shack’ Soundtrack Premieres at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Albums Chart

“THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE” premiered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Albums chart upon its release Friday, February 24. Exclusive footage from soundtrack artists including Hillsong UNITED, We Are Messengers and Skillet can be found on NewReleaseToday, CCM Magazine and Beliefnet along with a special piece featuring Kelly Clarkson, Lecrae, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more on CBN.

RELEVANT, Keep The Faith, The Church Collective, The Christian Beat, TBN’s JUCE TV and more have also supported the soundtrack, available now.



“THE SHACK: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE” was produced by Atlantic Records President of Film & TV and GRAMMY® Award–winning, 5x nominated soundtrack producer Kevin Weaver (Suicide Squad, Furious 7, Boardwalk Empire, The Fault In Our Stars, Girls Volumes 1 & 2, True Blood Volumes 1 & 2); Atlantic Records Executive Vice President/Head of A&R, Pete Ganbarg (twenty one pilots, Hamilton); and award-winning and 5x nominated music supervisor and soundtrack producer Anastasia Brown (August Rush, Taken, Footloose). The album was executive produced by Gil Netter (The Blind Side, Life of Pi).



[embedded content]

“THE SHACK,” based on The New York Times best-selling novel, was released in-theatres nationwide on Friday, March 3rd from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment Label and stars Sam Worthington and Academy-Award winner Octavia Spencer with Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw. The film bowed to 16.1 million when it opened last week, one of the strongest openings ever for a faith-based film — while also receiving an ‘A’ on CinemaScore for positive word-of-mouth.

