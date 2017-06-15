‘The Stray’ Movie to Open Nationwide This Fall

Struck Films, Purdie Distribution and Motive Entertainment announce the upcoming release of The Stray, a heartwarming family film written and directed by Mitch Davis (The Other Side of Heaven).

Set for release in select markets nationwide on October 6, 2017, The Stray tells the true story of how one stray dog impacts a struggling family.

That stray dog is “Pluto.” Pluto comes out of nowhere and quickly makes himself at home with the Davis family, who are on the brink of falling apart. Dad (Michael Cassidy; Argo, Batman v. Superman Dawn of Justice is a career-driven personality who’s neglecting his marriage and family. Mom (Sarah Lancaster; Everwood, The Judge) is at her wit’s end raising three young kids. The last thing they need is another mouth to feed. Or is it?

In just a short time with the Davis family, Pluto the “wonderdog” manages to save[…]