‘The Voice’ Finalist Koryn Hawthorne Releases Self-Titled Debut EP

Acclaimed singer and former “The Voice” finalist Koryn Hawthorne is ready to take the music world by storm revealing to fans her eagerly-awaited first album project, with her self-titled RCA Inspiration debut EP set for release today! When it came time to collaborate on this project, Koryn’s powerhouse vocals and impassioned delivery attracted some of music’s biggest names, including GRAMMY Award® winning producers/songwriters Warryn Campbell and Bernie Herms.

Creating an uplifting blast of striking beats and catchy lyrics, the four-track KORYN HAWTHORNE EP includes the remix of her debut single, ”Won’t He Do It,” produced by Kid Classic, penned by GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter Makeba Riddick-Woods (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez). Koryn also had the honor of working with the inimitable GRAMMY®-winner Warryn Campbell and hitmaking producer Joaquin “The Bear” Bynum on “Reasons” and “Warriors,” an offering with a definitively edgy take on inspirational music. For the intimate worship ballad, “Speak The Name,” Koryn sat down with GRAMMY® winning producers/songwriters Aaron Lindsey and Bernie Herms.



“To work with producers of this caliber is amazing. There’s no greater feeling than being able to create with people I have looked up to for so long,” Koryn says. “After working with these amazing individuals, I have even more confidence in myself and in the distinctive approach I take with my music.”

The Louisiana-born beauty burst onto the scene at 17, when she stole the nation’s heart as a contender on Season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice”. As a top 4 finalist, Koryn made quite an impact on judges and audiences throughout the show with her powerful voice and endearing personality. Week after week, she captivated crowds and showcased poise and presence not usually seen in a teenager. Her acclaimed rendition of “How Great Thou Art” on the show was an immediate hit, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart when the show released the single during the competition in 2015. Now 19, if the opinions of her former coach Pharrell Williams and the other show’s coaches are any indication (who’ve hailed her incredible work ethic, stellar vocal skills, and inspirational attitude) — these facets of Koryn, all which she beautifully showcases on her debut EP — will take her far as an artist.



With her undeniable vocal chops and an unforgettable moving style as an artist, Koryn is considered one of the most exciting new voices for her generation. The soulful singer remains dedicated to reaching more fans than ever with this new project, to bring joy and empowerment through music that can impact everyone, no matter what their situations are.

KORYN HAWTHORNE (EP) Track list:

1. WARRIORS

2. SPEAK THE NAME

3. REASONS (featuring J. Monty)

4. WON’T HE DO IT (REMIX)