The Voice Semi-Finalists Perform Songs from Mercyme, Tamela Mann

Monday night in NBC’s The Voice semi-finale, eight artists took the stage to impress America with their song choices and Christian music was well represented.

Team Blake Shelton’s Aliyah Moulden closed out the night by bringing the audience to their feet with her stunning and effortless performance of Mercyme‘s “I Can Only Imagine.” Like any seasoned artist, Aliyah changed the song enough to fit in some big vocal moments that showcased her talent while still staying true to the original recording. A moving moment on the show, Coach Blake commented that the performance displayed her growth since the beginning of the show and made her a great example of a “model Voice contestant.”



[embedded content]

Another semi-finalist that made Christian music proud, Team Alicia Keys’ Chris Blue gave a captivating and emotional performance of Tamela Mann’s “Take Me To The King.” The performance earned Chris a standing ovation from all four coaches for the second week in a row.



[embedded content]

Aliyah and Chris are in good company with past contestants who also chose to use their moment in the spotlight to point to God: season 11 semi-finalist Christian Cuevas’ performance of Israel Houghton’s “To Worship You I Live” and season 9 winner Jordan Smith’s powerful performance of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

Four of the remaining eight artists will be voted off during tomorrow’s night’s episode of The Voice. To keep Aliyah and Chris in the competition, vote by getting tonight’s performances on iTunes here (Aliyah) and here (Chris).