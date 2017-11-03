728×90
IN THE STUDIO:
The Walls Group Unveil New Album ‘The Other Side’

Christian Music News, New Christian Music News Acclaimed award-winners The Walls Group deliver a compelling turn on their newest album THE OTHER SIDE (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration), available everywhere today.  Featuring the lead hit single “My Life,” the two-time Stellar Award-winning group will also be releasing a new video for “My Life” soon.

On their third album, the GRAMMY®-nominated sibling quartet sound more powerful than ever, creating an indelible sound bringing together their beloved harmonies and songwriting talents into a 12-track showcase.  With bold declarations of purpose and passion to inspire listeners worldwide in their own spiritual journeys, siblings Darrel Walls, Rhea Walls, Paco Walls, and Ahjah Walls take their calling to new heights, with a confident message of celebration and serving God in relevant new ways, incorporating rap, soul, gospel, innovative beats, country and other sounds in their collaboration with super producers Warryn Campbell and Eric Dawkins.
 
Excitement has been running high among fans upon hearing “My Life” and early releases of songs such as “And You Don’t Stop,” “Mercy,” and “My Worship”.  The Walls Group invite fans to rock with them in concert, with a 3-day blitz of special live performances celebrating THE OTHER SIDE.  The Walls Group will hit New York, Maryland, and New Jersey in their album release concert series over 3 consecutive days, performing at ZOE Ministries in New York on Friday November 3rd, at the Baltimore-area Greater Bethlehem Temple Church in Windsor Mill, MD on Saturday November 4th, and Abundant Life Family Worship Center in New Brunswick, NJ on Sunday November 5th.  Tickets and concert information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/raw-entertainment-13314617441
 
From their first release The Walls Group to their second album Fast Forward and their headlining tour The Latitude Tour, The Walls Group continue to lead a vibrant charge of talent in their artistic growth on THE OTHER SIDE and on stage, coming together with fans to encourage each other in living proudly and growing stronger in faith for everyday life.         
 
The Walls Group: THE OTHER SIDE is available in stores and via digital retailers here.
 
THE OTHER SIDE: Album Track List
My Life
The Prayer
Good
And You Don’t Stop
Don’t Cha Know
I’m In Love
My Worship
Mercy
Word
On The Other Side
Count On You
The Rock

