The Wedding Announces Reunion Show

The Wedding has announced that they will be playing a reunion show in Arkansas, their state of origin, to celebrate the ten year anniversary of their album Polarity. The show will take place on September 30.

The show will also serve as the official farewell from the band that fans have been waiting for. “Polarity was released 10 years ago and was so defining for us as a band. So we figured what better way to celebrate, than to re-unite for one last party,” The Wedding shared in a facebook post. You can watch the teaser video for the event below.

You can purchase tickets for the show by clicking here. The band has also launched a website with information on the show and a place to buy a commemorative tshirt, which you can find at[…]