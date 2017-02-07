TheKnuBlack Defines Genuine Love On New Single

TheKnuBlack (formerly known as Out of the Blue) released their new single “Poetry” on February 2. The track is their first since their last project dropped in August 2016.

“Poetry” aims to redefine how society should represent and treat love, in contrast with the way most mainstream music negatively portrays the idea and meaning of love. The duo explains, “The song is called “Poetry,” an expression of love that goes beyond logic and understanding. It’s a love song that invites people to hum along with their souls as they express a love that may even be beyond words. It’s almost as if love captures us and won’t be satisfied until we express it.”



KnuOrigen’s college mentor, Jay Andy, features on the track. You can stream it via their soundcloud by clicking here.

TheKnuBlack is a collective formed by Kay Sade (KS) and Darren Hagood (KnuOrigen).The pair’s next full project promises to drop soon, and you can keep up with the latest from them on twitter.