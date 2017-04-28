Third Day Returns to Their Musical Roots with New Single ‘Revival’

THIRD DAY has returned to their deep musical roots with the release of their new single “Revival.” Releasing to radio today, “Revival” is available for purchase and streaming through all digital service providers by clicking here.

In the creation of “Revival,” THIRD DAY teamed up with producer and friend Monroe Jones, producer of such THIRD DAY classics as 1999’s Time, 2000’s Offerings A Worship Album, 2001’s Come Together, among others.

The song, written by Mac Powell, was inspired by “Revival Week,” an annual event held by Powell’s childhood church in central Alabama.

“Revival Week required me to do some soul searching and ask myself, ‘Am I really at a place where I’m willing to surrender to what God would ask and have[…]