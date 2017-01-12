Thousand Foot Krutch Gives Away Three Song EP

Thousand Foot Krutch is starting the new year by giving away a three song EP via NoiseTrade. You can download it here.

The EP features “Push,” the latest single from last year’s album Exhale, alongside a remix of Oxygen: Inhale‘s song “Untraveled Road” and an acoustic version of “Let the Sparks Fly” from 2012’s The End is Where We Begin. All three songs are available on a free or pay-what-you can basis. In addition to the free download, Thousand Foot Krutch is offering the chance to win a 5 minute video chat session with lead singer Trevor McNevan to those who share this post on facebook.

The EP is a good way both to start the new year and to celebrate the success of 2016, which saw Thousand Foot Krutch enjoying a strong response to Exhale and radio success with songs like “Running With Giants” and “A Different Kind of Dynamite.” The band also enjoyed a successful run of headlining shows on their own Exhale tour, as well as serving as direct support for the first half of Skillet’s fall Unleashed tour.

You can keep up with Thousand Foot Krutch’s schedule by following them on facebook, instagram and twitter.