Thousand Foot Krutch Releases ‘Untraveled Roads’ Today

The first live-in-concert album in six years from rock favorites Thousand Foot Krutch, Untraveled Roads, releases globally today amidst acclaim on TFK Music with management, marketing, sales and distribution through The Fuel Music. The album is available now at iTunes, Amazon.com and Spotify, select Best Buy and Walmart store locations, and wherever great rock music is sold internationally.

RELATED Thousand Foot Krutch ‘Untraveled Roads’ Pre-Order Begins

Untraveled Roads was recorded in front of more than 462,000 music fans packing stadiums coast-to-coast earlier this year and experiencing TFK delivering its high-octane hits spanning the trio of independently-released, widely-acclaimed albums EXHALE (2016), OXYGENINHALE (2014) and The End Is Where We Begin (2012). Included on the 12-song recording are eight of the band’s last nine Active Rock radio singles, including “Courtesy Call,” “Running With Giants,” “War Of Change,” “Push,” “Let The[…]