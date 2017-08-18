Thousand Foot Krutch ‘Untraveled Roads’ Pre-Order Begins Today

More than 462,000 music fans packing venues coast-to-coast earlier this year experienced rock favorites Thousand Foot Krutch delivering its high-octane hits spanning the trio of independently-released, widely-acclaimed albums EXHALE (2016), OXYGEN:INHALE (2014) and The End Is Where We Begin (2012). Capturing these stadium-shaking hits on record, TFK releases its first live album in six years, Untraveled Roads, which is available for preorder from iTunes beginning today and releases independently worldwide Sept. 15 on TFK Music with management, marketing, sales and distribution through The Fuel Music.

The new 12-track album features eight of the band’s last nine Active Rock radio songs, including the title track “Untraveled Road,” which TFK unveils today as the first live-in-concert video from the project at www.youtube.com/user/tfkofficial. The video features charismatic frontman Trevor McNevan delivering vocals in front of thousands of fans with hip hop-like urgency before exploding into a chorus punctuated by band mates Joel Bruyere (bass) and Steve Augustine (drummer) and tour guitarist Andrew Welch that is reminiscent of Linkin Park at its catchiest.



“‘Untraveled Road’ is about standing up for what you believe in,” relays TFK frontman Trevor McNevan after the radio single from OXYGEN:INHALE released in 2015. “It’s about not being afraid to take the first step, or be the first voice. It’s about having the courage to be unashamed, and the faith you need to take a step before you can see the ground.”



[embedded content]



Following the release of the studio version of “Untraveled Road,” the single not only topped SiriusXM Octane’s Big Uns Countdown and launched TFK into the Top 20 at both BDS Mainstream Rock and Mediabase Active Rock charts, but was also an anthem adopted by the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, a “pump-up” video for the NHL Montreal Canadiens and played at PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates/Detroit Tigers MLB game.



The new live version of “Untraveled Road,” along with the full Untraveled Roads album, were recorded during this year’s 46-city Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, the fourth largest first quarter tour in the world (Pollstar). In addition to “Untraveled Road,” the recording features hits like “Courtesy Call,” “Running With Giants,” “War Of Change,” “Push,” “Let The Sparks Fly,” “Born This Way,” “Light Up The Sky” and “A Different Kind Of Dynamite.” Together, these songs represent a season of extraordinary success as the band’s last three indie records have already garnered over 455,000 albums sold, two million digital downloads and more than 300 million streams.



For all the latest band news and information, go to www.thousandfootkrutch.com, Bandsintown, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google+ and Facebook, where TFK has over one million likes.