Tim Timmons Releases ‘Who I Am’ Today

Singer/songwriter, worship leader and record producer Tim Timmons, in partnership with 10,000 MINUTES Kids, independently releases today his second children’s project, Who I Am. This all new Bible-based, “kid-tested” and “parent-approved” debut is available now at iTunes, Amazon.com and other digital retailers internationally, and directly at www.TimTimmonsMusic.com (digital and CD).

Produced by Timmons and Christian Hale, Who I Am features 10 fully-charged pop songs intended for kids and parents “to pray all week long.” With all songs either written or co-written by Timmons, each song was carefully crafted with the question in mind, “what do we want our kids to pray?”



“The idea of both the title track, ‘Who I Am,’ and the whole record — is actually our identity of what it looks like for us to know that we are loved by Jesus all week long, no matter what,” says Timmons. “It’s about working through our fears, working through the issues that we have, even when we ‘blow it’ or ‘do dumb things.'”



Inspired by Timmons’ 10,000 MINUTES movement and his personal life story, the release of the record coincides with the launch of the 10-week Who I Am Family Blog Series created by Timmons in order to help provide support and a resource for adults and families. The series will feature both weekly devotional blogs and practices geared to help families follow Jesus all week long through family discussion of scripture, devotional readings and practical suggestions found every week in “This week’s 10000 MINUTES Practice.”



[embedded content]



Timmons, who writes an “X” on his wrist each day as a reminder of God’s love for him despite his circumstances, adds, “Who I Am was created to encourage kids to walk with Jesus all week long — and to remind them of their identity in Jesus. My hope is that kids and parents alike will remember that we are all loved by God–the God of the Universe, no matter what. It’s who we are! It’s who I am in Him!”