Timmons to Let Lucky Fan Go ‘Everywhere I Go’

Tim Timmons’ song “Everywhere I Go” has inspired a new promotion to get radio stations to push the single to No. 1.

Timmons has agreed to literally let one fan be his proverbial shadow for 31 days–the entire month of May. He’s encouraged fans to use his special speed-dialing software, “TimmonsNet,” to inundate radio stations’ request lines with calls to play the single. The fan who bugs their local station the most gets the prize.

“Christian radio is a tough biz,” Timmons told NRT. “We’ve got to find new and unusual ways of getting the attention of stations. I’ve got a good feeling about this.”

Timmons said his No. 1 fan will have total access to his life for the month.

“We’ll eat together, watch Top Chef together, discipline my children together,” he said. “I’ll even let them fix my car and prepare my dinner!”

When asked if he thought he’d tire of having a constant companion, Timmons got really quiet and said, “Uh. Constant? Like all the time? Wait, like non-stop?”

Timmons said he was currently researching other possibly promotions, “Anything I can do to get out of this.” He’s looking into hosting some folks to travel around the world with him.

“Seems cheaper to me,” he said. Stay tuned for more information on how to be part of the trip and what other incredible landmarks you may see along the way.

