Timothy Brindle Releases New Single and Previews Book

Through a forth coming new album and book titled The Unfolding, Lamp Mode’s lyricist Timothy Brindle desires to put a new spin on the classic story through the eyes of Christ Jesus.



Most people, believers and non-believers alike, have heard the biblical story of David and Goliath. A variety of interpretations are told as we’re taught to primarily see King David as an example for us to emulate as we fight the giants in our lives. Brindle shows how David crushing the head of Goliath is a vivid picture of the unfolding of the promise in Genesis 3:15, pointing forward to Christ crushing the head of the Serpent for us.

The first chapter of the book and first single on the soon-to-be released album are available as a free download on Lamp Mode’s website (get it here). “Headcrusher” is the name of the single and first chapter of the book.



Timothy Brindle is a pastoral intern at Cross Community Church in Philadelphia, PA. In his 14-year career at Lamp Mode, Brindle has released four albums, dating back to 2003. He’s been a devoted husband for 11 years and is a father to six children. The Unfolding will mark his first musical release in four years.



Follow the latest news from Timothy Brindle and his label at lampmode.com, or follow Timothy on twitter.