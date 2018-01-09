Todd Agnew featured on Praise.com, Jan. ’18

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—Chart-topping, seven-time Dove Award-nominated singer, songwriter and worship leader Todd Agnew is taking over the weekly Artist Blog on Praise.com during the month of January 2018. Designed to give Christian artists a chance to come together in one place to speak directly to fans and believers about faith, music, and living for God in our everyday lives, the Praise.com Artist Blog posts each Wednesday. Fans will be able to check out Agnew’s new blog posts on January 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2018.

“We’re excited to have Todd Agnew take over the Praise.com Artist Blog for the month of January,” says Praise.com Managing Editor, Hannah Goodwyn. “He’s our fourth guest blogger, following Planetshakers, Tauren Wells, and Paul Baloche. We’re glad to have Todd on board!”

Launched in 2012 to offer Christian music fans access to the best in praise and worship music, Praise.com has been relaunched to move beyond the music to speak to every aspect of life and how faith in Jesus Christ transforms lives, through its all-new, free Christian radio station, daily devotions, Christian blogs, and Bible-based life advice.

“As a songwriter, I enjoy the challenge of wrapping the deep truths of the gospel in a 3 1/2 minute song,” Todd says. “But to have the opportunity to delve deeper into what God is doing in my life and ministry through Praise.com’s Artist Blog is such a blessing. I’m looking forward to this new avenue of connecting with believers.”

To read Todd Agnew’s posts on Praise.com’s Artist Blog, please CLICK HERE.