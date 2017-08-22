Todd Agnew Tapped as NewReleaseToday’s August Artist of the Month

Chart-topping seven-time Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter and worship leader Todd Agnew has been selected as the August 2017 Artist of the Month by influential music discovery portal, NewReleaseToday (NRT). Agnew is also featured in an exclusive “Behind the Song” devotional with NRT writer Kevin Davis, which explores the theological foundation behind Agnew’s hit single, the contemporary hymn, “Glory to Our Great Redeemer.” Fans can access the story online at newreleasetoday.com.

“Glory to Our Great Redeemer,” the first radio single from Agnew’s latest project, From Grace to Glory: The Music of Todd Agnew, which released on May 26, 2017 from Ardent Records, is gaining traction at Christian Soft A/C and INSP radio formats. The single, which released in mid-July, has peaked at the Number 12 spot on the CMW Worship chart, and debuted this week at Number 21 on the CMW Inspirational Chart. The song has also captured the attention of DiscoverWorship.com, which is currently featuring “Glory to our Great Redeemer” along with a blog that reaches 7,000 church worship leaders.

“The song talks about ransom, redemption, adoption and more. Our worship grows deeper as we

understand more fully all God has done on our behalf,” explains Agnew, who has emerged as a seasoned scholar and mentor in the fields of worship theology and worship leadership, as well as a college professor at the Dallas campus of Visible Music College.



[embedded content]

“Todd Agnew is one of those rare artists who has the remarkable gift of taking complex theological concepts and making them not only accessible to contemporary minds, but also beautiful to contemporary ears,” says Ardent Records’ Dr. Ken Steorts. “We are thrilled that NewReleaseToday.com is featuring Todd and his music.”



For more information about Agnew, “Glory to Our Great Redeemer” and From Grace to Glory: The Music of Todd Agnew, visit toddagnew.com.