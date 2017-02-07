Tony Tillman Releases New Single Thankful

Tony Tillman has released a raw and reflective new single titled “Thankful.”

On a global and personal scale for many people, 2016 was a year filled with hardships and difficulties. It was no different for Reflection Music Group’s Tony Tillman. He overcame a struggle with suicidal thoughts, avoided incarceration and witnessed death. With a soulful blues feel (saxophone and piano invade the track), the musical vibe meshes nicely with the lyrical description of how Tony outlasted the bad, countering it with the good based on some family advice.

“Life is about perspective, and with a healthy perspective, we can find reasons to be thankful in our everyday lives,” Tony shares of the track’s inspiration. Part of the track’s lyrics explain the heart behind it perfectly: “I’m complaining about my year and some people don’t get a day.” You can listen to “Thankful” on YouTube below.



[embedded content]

The track can be purchased on iTunes here. Follow Tony on twitter, instagram or facebook.