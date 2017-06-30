Tooth and Nail Records Signs Loyals

Tooth & Nail has announced the signing of three piece alternative pop group Loyals. They shared a teaser video offering fans a glimpse of new music, which is promised to release soon. You can watch the teaser below.





Loyals is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is comprised of Dane Allen, Andrew Gomez and Evan Thon. The group already has a number of independent releases and tours under their belts over the past eight years, earning the attention of legendary alternative Christian label Tooth & Nail.



“As kids we all three listened to their artists and dreamt of playing guitars and screaming into microphones under the same brand–Tooth & Nail Records,” Loyals shared on their facebook page. “Today marks a special milestone. The road here has been great at times and painful at others, but we’re glad we made it far enough to partner with such a legendary label. We’re going to have a lot of fun together.”



On the label facebook, Tooth & Nail expressed their excitement as well, sharing “We are just so excited to welcome Loyals to the Tooth & Nail family.”



To get to know Loyals and stay tuned for the promised new music, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.