Travis Greene Celebrates #1 Debut for New Album ‘Crossover Live from Music City’

Award-winning chart topper Travis Greene celebrates another chart-topping album, as his new album Crossover: Live from Music City, debuts at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart. Travis also makes history in album streaming, as the first Gospel artist to garner over 1 million album streams in the first week of release. The acclaimed 15-track album has been captivating listeners with an uplifting musical experience to celebrate the love, guidance, and joys found in faith — through hit songs such as the lead single “You Waited,” “Fell In Love,” “See The Light,” “Love Will Always Win,” and more. His hit single “You Waited,” continues to make an impact across multiple charts as well, at #4 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs Chart, #4 on Soundscan’s Gospel Digital Song Sales, and #6 on Billboard’s Gospel National Airplay Chart. Additionally, his new album debuts at #15 on Soundscan’s Top Current Album chart, and his previous hit album The Hill also makes a return on the Top Gospel Albums Chart at #3 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart this week.

Praising a multitude of blessings, his latest album’s #1 debut follows on a blowout week delivering worship and celebrating the new release with listeners, which included his sold-out Crossover Live Album Release Concert on August 19th in Columbia, SC, and another packed praise experience on August 20th marking the one-year anniversary of his church Forward City Church in Columbia, SC, where Travis also was presented with a key to the city of Columbia and declaration of ‘Travis Greene Day’ from the mayor. Forward City Church is also blessed to move into a new location in Columbia, SC, as Travis continues to drive a movement forward, opening doors to engage culture across the world through music and inspiration.



Catch Travis Greene performing live with upcoming appearances including festival performances at the 26th Annual Spirit Fest in Greeneville, SC (September 3rd), the Borderline Music Festival in Pomona, NY (September 30th), among other dates this fall in Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, Canada, Nigeria, and more.