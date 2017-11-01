Travis Greene Celebrates #1 Single ‘You Waited’

RCA Inspiration celebrates Travis Greene on his #1 hit single “You Waited,” which tops the latest Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart. The lead single from his #1 Gospel album Crossover: Live from Music City, “You Waited” marks the third chart-topping single on the Gospel Airplay Chart from the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Stellar Award winner, following on his #1 hits “Intentional” and “Made A Way” off his previous #1 Gospel album The Hill.

Hailing the grace of God’s patience, Greene’s gifted songwriting and live performance of “You Waited” has drawn acclaim for his latest album from fans across the world, as he continues to lead an exhilarating musical movement to share and reveal the love of God in different ways on his 15-track album, with other hit tracks such as “See the Light” (feat. Isaiah Templeton and Geoffrey Golden), “Worship Rise,” “Fell in Love” (feat. Dante Bowe) and more. Greene remains an incomparable musical trailblazer sought-after for his live performances, serving his ministry touring worldwide with upcoming appearances including Canada and Africa.



Visit www.TravisGreene.TV to get the latest information on Travis Greene’s upcoming concerts and more.