Travis Greene Hosts Special Album Release Celebration for New Album ‘Crossover Live from Music City

Award-winning chart topper Travis Greene continues to lead a movement to engage culture with faith in new ways, reaching millions across the world with his highly-anticipated new album Crossover: Live from Music City! Out now, his new album has quickly become a top hit, hitting #1 on iTunes Christian & Gospel Albums Chart, and #1 in Nigeria and South Africa for top albums overall. From GRAMMY® Award nominations to winning a Billboard Music Award, topping this year’s Stellar Awards with 7 wins, and a new Dove Awards nomination for Gospel Artist of the Year — the acclaimed recording artist remains a potent voice, opening the doors and welcoming listeners to take an inspiring journey together in discovering God’s powerful love and great gifts on his latest album release — recorded live before a sold-out crowd in Nashville.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin and Travis Greene Celebrate Wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards



Featuring 15 tracks including such highlights like “You Waited,” “Worship Rise,” “See the Light” (feat. Isaiah Templeton and Geoffrey Golden), “Fell in Love” (feat Dante Bowe), “Love Will Always Win” and more, Travis hosts a special album release celebration weekend with a series of events running Friday August 18th to Sunday August 20th in Columbia, SC and Charlotte, NC. Kicking off with a Celebrity Basketball Game in Columbia, SC on August 18th at the Drew Wellness Center, Travis Greene’s Engage Culture Weekend will feature two album celebration events on Saturday August 19th, with a Crossover Live Meet and Greet event Saturday morning at Manifest Discs in Charlotte, NC, and a Crossover Live Album Release Concert on Saturday evening, with live performances by Travis and a star lineup of special guests in Columbia, SC.



Taking place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Travis Greene’s Crossover Live Album Release Concert will be hosted by GRAMMY® winner Michelle Williams and Melanie Pratt from Praise 100.9 Charlotte, with fans enjoying Travis live in concert, plus appearances from Pastor John Gray, Todd Dulaney, Casey J, Geoffrey Golden, among others! Travis’ Engage Culture Weekend culminates on Sunday August 20th at the Convention Center with a One Year Anniversary celebration for his church, Forward City Church in Columbia, SC (For tickets and more information, visit: http://smarturl.it/CrossoverLive).



[embedded content]



Travis continues to perform both domestically and internationally, with additional dates throughout the fall hitting South Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Canada, and Nigeria.



Travis Greene, Crossover: Live from Music City is available at all major retailers by clicking here.