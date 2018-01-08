Travis Greene – Student Becomes The Master

Travis Greene is one of the hottest names in Gospel music these days, undoubtedly an icon to inspire many of today’s younger artists hoping to one day command the stage like the GRAMMY-nominated artist. Greene himself remembers those days, when he looked to Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton and John P. Kee, for example, singing their songs and attending shows in hopes of one day doing the same.

These days, he’s thankful for the songs and platform given to him by God, allowing him to serve in such an inspirational capacity. He doesn’t take for granted his own beginnings which keeps him humble and accessible even as he continues to rack up the accolades, including 7 Stellar Award-wins this year alone for his album, Crossover: Live From Music City (buy).

CCM Magazine: Do you remember the earliest instance in which you thought you wanted to pursue singing as a professional career?

Travis Greene: Music is all I ever wanted to do. I had a love and passion for it at a very young age. Growing up, I was awestruck by musicians and anyone with musical talent. My earliest memory would be attending a John P. Kee concert when I was twelve. He called me on stage and gave me a microphone to sing alongside him on his song “Show Up.” That was about twenty-one years ago. I thought I would go to the NBA, but I stopped growing so that ended that dream pretty quickly.

CCM: What was the soundtrack for your own childhood?

TG: “No Weapon” by Fred Hammond was my childhood soundtrack. That song helped our family deal with tragedy and continue to trust God to heal my mother. We would listen to that song every day. God performed a miracle and, twenty years later, my mom is still living.

CCM: Given the numerous awards and honors you’ve received, is there a moment that stands out as most surreal?

TG: Honestly, every time is breathtaking but there’s nothing like the first time. It’s something you don’t get used to. Anything that is the first is the one that makes you say, “Woah, this happened?” I remember the first trip to the Dove Awards and first nomination. Then there’s the Stellar-noms. But more important than the actual awards is the chance to perform on different platforms. Those are moments that are more important than the award. You can go and get an award made. [Laughs] Those experiences are something you have for the rest of your life… | READ full article at CCMmagaizne.com