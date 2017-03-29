Tree63 Lead Singer Announces Solo Album

John Ellis, the lead singer of South African rock/worship group Tree63, has announced the release of a new solo project. The full length album, titled Tells, will release May 1 exclusively through his bandcamp, where it is available now for preorder.

There will be just 75 physical copies of Tells printed to begin with. The release will be primarily digital, with eventual iTunes availability at an undetermined time in the future. Each of the ten songs on the project were written by John Ellis, who also played all of the instruments while recording at Hit Record studios in his home country of South Africa.

Tells will be John’s first released music since Tree63’s 2015 reunion album Land. To preorder the project and purchase some of his past solo material, you can visit his webstore at johnellis.bandcamp.com. To learn more about Tells as the release approaches, you can like his facebook page here.