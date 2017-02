A Valentine’s Day release, Trip Lee dropped his new single “I Can Wait” this week.

“My new single is available now! Hope you enjoy! It’s a V Day jam. My inner thoughts & wrestles when I met & started pursuing my wife-to-be. It’s a love song. And it’s a song about fighting to honor God when you feel drawn to someone. Fighting for purity,” the rapper shared via Twitter.

Trip also took to social media today to do a Facebook Live and chat with fans about his heart behind the new single and some Q&A about dating. Watch the video here.



[embedded content]



“I Can Wait” is available now on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and Google Play via Reach Records.