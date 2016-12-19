twenty one pilots and MUTEMATH Release Collaborative Project

Today alternative music icons twenty one pilots announced that they will be releasing a five song EP and a shortfilm in collaboration with MUTEMATH. All of the media will be available for free for a 30 day time period starting tonight at 6:00 PM EST. You can watch the official announcement below.



The two bands, who have both brought their spiritually-influenced alt rock to surprising and massive stages worldwide, toured together earlier in 2016 for twenty one pilots’ massively successful Emotional Roadshow. The sold out arenas and deep bonds built backstage resulted in MUTEMATH publishing a series of blog posts on their tumblr explaining exactly how much weight the tour held for them. “This was by far the most meaningful tour we’ve ever been offered, and a chance to play for arguably the most passionate fans in music today,” lead singer Paul Meany wrote. “Not to mention this was already going to be the greatest show on earth with TØP alone taking their headline show to the biggest crowds they had played for to-date. What an epic moment for our band to get to feel like some sort of cast member in all of this.”

The mutual admiration seems to have sparked this current collaborative release. The songs included are all reimagined versions of past tracks, which will be presented in a 25 minute film. Downloads will be available through http://twentyonepilots.com/.