Ty Brasel Announces Debut Independent Release

Earlier this month, Ty Brasel surprised fans with a tweet revealing the cover art and track listing of his debut independent full-length, Young T. The project is due out tomorrow, June 16.

With a strong features list including J. Monty, Ki’Shon Furlow, Parris Chariz and Mo JCKSN, the fan response should align with the success of recent singles. Check out the cover art and track listing below.



Since his last EP 1994 Until released last summer, Brasel has been busy grinding between several features, including Lawren’s “Slums” and independent singles such as “Smith & Wesson” featuring KB and “23 (Mo-town).”



You can keep up with Brasel on twitter and SoundCloud.