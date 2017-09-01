Urban Rescue Announces ‘City Sessions – Live from Los Angeles’

In May 2017, Urban Rescue took some time off the road to fall back in love with their sound and their calling to bring revival to the city. The idea came together that their city of LA would be the perfect place to play some old and new songs that have meant a lot to them this year.

These seven songs were recorded over two days at the Swing House Studios in Los Angeles, California. Urban Rescue played fan favorites “Never Stop” and “Up From The Ashes” as well as five never heard before tunes. They even brought some friends in, like Derek Minor, to help bring these raw songs life. Every friend they brought into this process was intentional, working in “the round” gave each instrument and voice a new sound.

City Sessions Live from Los Angeles will be band’s first live[…]