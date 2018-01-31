Various Artists – “‘Samson’ Soundtrack”

CCM Magazine says, “The various artists featured offer refreshing diversity, with male and female voices from multiple races and ethnicities,” and “The complexity of Samson and his story have elicited songs of rich depth—most are biographical and sung in the first-person…” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com

Summary | This release, tied to a new movie about the complicated life of Samson, combines music from worship leaders and church music ministries from around the country.