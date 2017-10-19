Verses Sends First Single ‘Be The Light’ to Radio

Verses, the incredible electronic trio hailing from Australia, have been making their mark across the USA this year through their lively, dance party-style shows, upbeat tracks and life-filled lyrics. The trio is currently on their 3rd U.S. tour of 2017 which has seen them perform all over the country at festivals, concerts, churches and conferences.

Amidst the back-to-back touring, this week marks a special occasion in the Verses journey. This week the band sent their first single “Be The Light” to USA Radio. Although the band has seen great success through their live shows and online digital streaming, the group felt that it was the right time and the right track to enter into the world of radio.

Luke, producer for the trio, wrote the track “Be The Light” in New York City. “Whilst being in a city that claims to have it all, I found so many people[…]