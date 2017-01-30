Vertical Church Band Announces The Vertical Nights Tour Featuring Pastor James MacDonald

Essential Worship’s Vertical Church Band and Premier Productions have partnered and are proud to announce the upcoming dates for their Vertical Nights Tour. Kicking off March 8 in South Bend, Indiana, the tour is scheduled to hit 14 markets across the U.S. Tickets are on sale now by visiting here.

At each tour stop, concertgoers will get to enjoy a message from Pastor James MacDonald of Harvest Bible Chapel, along with music from Vertical Church Band and special guest and worship artist/songwriter Paul Baloche. Other special guests scheduled to appear on various dates throughout the tour are Meredith Andrews, Jason Ingram of one sonic society, and more. The official tour dates are listed below. Also be sure to watch the video posted below to find out more.



Along with the music and message, what also makes this tour unique is that at each stop a Worship Workshop will be offered. The workshop will encompass multiple afternoon seminars and is designed to help worship leaders grow in serving their local churches with instruction on servant leadership, mentorship, servant-heart worship leading, a band workshop about instrumentation, arrangements, song selections for their worship team, and a conversational Q&A session with the members of Vertical Church Band. The Worship Workshop will be facilitated by Baloche and select members of the Vertical Church Band, and Andrews and Ingram will also participate at select dates.

“Leading a night of worship and the word, while also getting to minister to worship leaders with our workshops, is the center of what Vertical Church Band is all about,” shares Andi Rozier, Pastor of Worship at Harvest Bible Chapel. “We cannot wait to get on the road and visit these amazing cities and meet some amazing people along the way.”



VERTICAL NIGHTS TOUR DATES*:

Wed., March 8 – South Bend (Elkhart), IN – The Lerner

Thu., March 9 – Detroit, MI – Woodside Bible (Troy Campus)

Fri., March 10 – Buffalo, NY – The Chapel at Crosspoint

Sat., March 11 – Philadelphia (Bensalem), PA – Christian Life Center

Sun., March 12 – Lancaster, PA – Lancaster Convention Center

Wed., April 26** – Davenport, IA – Harvest Davenport / Adler Theatre

Thu., April 27** – Peoria, IL – Harvest Bible Chapel

Fri., April 28*** – Cleveland (Middleburg Heights), OH – Grace Church

Sat., April 29*** – Indianapolis (Carmel), IN – Northview Church // Traders Point Community Church

Sun., April 30*** – St. Louis (St. Peters), MO Calvary Chapel

Wed., May 3** – Denver, CO – Harvest Bible Chapel

Thu. May 4** – Kansas City, MO – FBC Raytown

Fri., May 5*** – Des Moines (Ames), IA – Cornerstone Church

Sat., May 6*** – Minneapolis, MN – University of Northwestern

*tour dates subject to change; please visit the tour’s website for the most updated schedule

**these selected dates will feature Meredith Andrews

***these selected dates will feature Jason Ingram of one sonic society