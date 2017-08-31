Victoria White’s Impromptu Worship with Hurricane Victims Goes Viral

A viral video of Victoria White and Marquist Taylor has been bringing hope this week in the midst of Houston tragedy.

Hurricane Harvey ravished Houston and a great deal of Southeast Texas. People, rich or poor, young and old, had to evacuate due to water in their homes. Cars, homes and lives were lost, with the full death toll still rising. With this horrific event came hope like many have never seen before. People from all different backgrounds and races have come together to rescue, evacuate and love on one another.

Another beautiful things that came out of nowhere was this amazing viral video of Victoria White with assistance from Marquist Taylor as they sang praises at a shelter (The Lone Star Convention & Expo Center) in Conroe, Texas. Joni Villemez-Comeaux shared the video online. Proof of how much this video has resonated can be found in the fact that it has over 16 million views in just two days. You can see the video below:



Victoria has been blown away by the all of the attention from this video going viral since she had no idea that it was being shared. “I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan!” Victoria shared on facebook. “Not only did He want to Love on those gathered in Lonestar Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms!!! That’s the kind of loving God we serve – the kind who is EQUALLY concerned for the masses AND the individual! His LOVE REACHES!!!”

Her focus remains on helping those who are in need. Find Victoria’s Facebook page here to see her public posts on how to donate to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

