VIDEO PREMIERE Alisa Turner Shares ‘My Prayer For You’

On the heels of her much anticipated self-titled EP releasing on Integrity Music, worship artist Alisa Turner is wasting no time getting the new music out there with an acoustic video treatment of her new song, “My Prayer For You.”

While Turner didn’t personally write the song, its theme and lyrics were so poignant and personal, she immediately felt like it was a part of her.

“I remember standing in an airport when I first heard the demo of ‘My Prayer For You,'” she said. “I was uncontrollably weeping and thinking to myself, ‘These people around me are going to think my dog died!'”

After hearing the song, Turner said she called worship songwriter extraordinaire Michael Farren, one of the writers of the song, and begged him to let her[…]