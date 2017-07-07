VIDEO PREMIERE Becca Bradley Shares ‘Holy, Holy, Holy’

Becca Bradley has kicked off July with a brand-new single and music video–the first fruits of her first-ever full-length album.

The song, “Holy, Holy, Holy,” is a modern take on the classic hymn, featuring the familiar refrain bolstered by new, worshipful verses. The video features artful shots of nature, cityscapes, Bradley working in the studio, playing piano, singing and more.

“‘Holy, Holy, Holy’ has always been one of my favorite hymns,” Bradley said, “so I’m stoked for y’all to hear my take on it! The Bible tells us that all creation proclaims the glory of God in Psalm 96:11-12, and that all around His Throne, heavenly creatures are proclaiming, ‘holy, holy, holy’ day and night, without ceasing (Revelation 4:8). If there is one song that I could sing for all of eternity, it would probably be this one.”

Check out the video here:



[embedded content]

Bradley, a worship leader at Nashville’s Church of the City and a frequent behind-the-scenes musician and vocalist for notable artists such as Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and various others, and spent a year on tour with Francesca Battistelli, playing and singing in the background–making appearances on national shows, including Good Morning America and Fox & Friends.

“I have always been drawn to hymns,” Bradley shares. “Having not grown up in church, I wasn’t familiar with many hymns besides ‘Amazing Grace.’ I started attending church in college, and every time I heard a song in worship that really resonated with me, I’d ask someone around me what it was. Almost every time they’d laugh, telling me that it was a hymn from hundreds of years ago! Something about the way the melodies move and the lyrics reach into the deep places of our souls just captivates me.

Bradley said she has become well acquainted with hymns leading worship at Church of the City, having been asked to lead a hymn every week during communion.

“As a result, I’ve had an outpouring of requests to record a hymns album,” she said. “As much as I loved the idea, I’m an avid songwriter and have so many original songs I want to release as well; so I decided to make my upcoming album a little of both! It will primarily be original songs, but a few of the tracks will incorporate parts of my favorite hymns as well. My hope is that, by combining traditional, familiar songs with current, pop production, this new music will reach beyond any one generation or denomination and will be used to strengthen and encourage the Church as a whole.”

She said she released the first song, “Holy, Holy, Holy,” to give people an idea just what kind of music she’s planning to make, in hopes that they get behind the project and make it possible via Kickstarter (learn more here).



You can also download the song now here.